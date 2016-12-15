Two factories opened in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the 25-year anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan two new production facilities have been opened in Zerendinsky district of Akmola region.

One of the enterprises is "Gorizont" mining company on production, conversion and enrichment of polymetals (gold, silver, zinc, lead). The total cost of the project is KZT 1,7 billion. The design capacity is 150-200 thousand tons of ore per year. As of the date of opening there were 52 employees. Once the enterprise reaches the design capacity the permanent staff will be 100.

The second facility is the plant on conversion of oil-bearing crops with release of bottled vegetable oil of "Blic Terminal" LLP with the production capacity 120 tons of seeds or 40-50 tons of oil per day. The total cost is KZT 900 million.

40 people are working at the plant. On the stage of design capacity permanent staff will number 120 people.

"The new enterprises, productions, technologies bring in revenues to the budget, new products, and jobs. It is also a powerful contribution to the economy of the region and country", - akim of Zerendinsky district Muratula Askar told in the festive opening of the facilities.