Two foreigners killed in road accident in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - An elderly woman and a boy from Russia were killed in a road accident in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the local police, the accident occurred on the Atyrau-Astrakhan highway. A Toyota Estima vehicle capsized on the highway after its driver lost control of the car. As a result, two passengers - 77-year-old woman and her 11-year-old grandson died. Four more passengers are safe and sound after the accident. However, the fifth passenger - an 8-year-old girl was hospitalized.



An investigation is underway.



It should be mentioned that the highway was last repaired 20 years ago. Reconstruction works are scheduled for 2018.