Two freight trains collided at Dostyk-Alashankou railway section (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two freight trains collided today at the Dostyk-Alashankou railway section at 05:05 a.m., Kazinform correspondent reports citing the local emergencies department.

“The SKD-9 locomotive of 59 loaded cars left Dostyk station at 03:00 a.m. The second locomotive -- SKD-9 freight train of 47 empty cars departed from China’s Alashankou station at 04:45 a.m. The trains collided with each other on a broad gage line and caught fire ,” a statement reads.

As per preliminary information, the collision was caused by malfunction of a brake system of the locomotive belonging to LLP Turksib Trans Tasymaly private company. No inures or victims were reported.

24 cars ran off the track in total.

As the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy informs, workers of the Beskol distance are presently cleaning the railroad section from damaged cars and cargo – an iron concentrate.





