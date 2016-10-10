Two girls die after eating mushrooms in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Two girls died at a children's hospital in North Kazakhstan region on Monday after eating poisonous mushrooms, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from chief physician Oleg Zavyalov.

Three girls aged 5, 8 and 12 were hospitalized from Kyzylzhar district with food poisoning on October 2. They were immediately transferred to the intensive care unit.



According to Zavyalov, the children were in critical condition and had all symptoms of intoxication. All three suffered multiple organ failure at the hospital.



The youngest - 5-year-old Olga - died on October 5. The 8-year-old Ksenia passed away on October 9. The eldest sister Tatyana, 12, died one day later.

According to reports, their mother also died of mushroom poisoning at the 3rd city hospital.



Zavyalov told Kazinform correspondent this is the first case of mushroom poisoning in his practice and that the girls had zero chances of survival.