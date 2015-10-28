Two ice skating arenas under construction in Almaty - Universiade-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty continues its preparation for the Winter Universiade-2017 international multi-sport event. Two new ice skating arenas for 12 thousand and 3 thousand spectators are being built in the city's in Alatau and Medeu districts respectively, Kazinform reports citing Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly.

"Ahead of the XXVIII Winter Universiade which is scheduled for Jan 28 - Feb 8 2017 we pay special attention to preparation of the winter sports facilities and further development of the network of children's and youth sports schools. We are building now two ice skating rinks in Alatau and Medeu districts," the Minister said. The Minister told also that Kazakhstani sportsmen have won 26 licenses in 8 sports (boxing, track and field, swimming, rowing etc.) for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016.