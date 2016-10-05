  • kz
    Two injured after truck overturns, severely damages 3 cars in Almaty

    07:57, 05 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people sustained minor injuries in a road accident involving a truck in Almaty on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the local police, a Shacman truck loaded with rocks overturned in Al-Farabi Avenue on late Tuesday evening.
    The truck also crashed into three vehicles - Porsche Cayenne, Toyota Camry and Lada Granta severely damaging them. The Lada car capsized as well.
    According to preliminary data, faulty brake system is blamed for the accident.





    Road accidents Almaty Police Accidents
