Two injured after truck overturns, severely damages 3 cars in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people sustained minor injuries in a road accident involving a truck in Almaty on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the local police, a Shacman truck loaded with rocks overturned in Al-Farabi Avenue on late Tuesday evening.

The truck also crashed into three vehicles - Porsche Cayenne, Toyota Camry and Lada Granta severely damaging them. The Lada car capsized as well.

According to preliminary data, faulty brake system is blamed for the accident.











