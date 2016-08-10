Two injured as media bus for Rio Olympics attacked

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Two people have been injured when a media bus at the Rio Olympics has been attacked, Brazil's Estadao portal reports.

One of the passengers has told Tass that the bus came under fire as it was traveling from the Deodoro area to the Main Press Center.

A Games volunteer from Turkey and a journalist from Belarus received minor injuries. According to witnesses, the attack sounded like fire arms. However, police say stones were thrown at the bus, as windows were broken not pierced.

The Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games said it had launched a probe into the incident.

Kazinform refers to TASS