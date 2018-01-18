Two Kazakh airlines to join IATA in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to IATA Area Manager, Jordan Karamalakov, Kazakhstan's Scat and Qazaq Air airlines are scheduled to join the International Air Transport Association (IATA) this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chairman of the Board of Qazaq Air, Alexander Blair Treherne Pollock said that the company is also planning to undergo the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).

According to him, Qazaq Air was established with a primary goal of linking the regions of Kazakhstan in full compliance with international safety standards and that IOSA certificate will allow the airline to offer world-class services.