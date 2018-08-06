Two Kazakh female athletes to vie for 2018 IRONMAN World Championship title

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two sportswomen of Kazakhstan Nagima Kerimbayeva and Yekaterina Shatnaya succeeded in the IRONMAN qualifying events held in China winning tickets for the 2018 Ironman Super Triathlon World Championship.

Nagima Kerimbayeva is referred to as a diamond lady, for she has repeatedly set her personal records. In 2016, she set a record, having completed the distance in 11 hours 48 minutes. On August 4, 2018 she also secured the first place in her age category 40-49 at IRONMAN 70.3 Qujing in China. It gave her a chance to gain a slot for the IRONMAN World Championship.



Yekaterina Shatnaya was the first Kazakh triathlete to compete in the Olympic Games in 2004.



Each year, more than 80,000 athletes vie for slots to the IRONMAN World Championship at qualifying IRONMAN events worldwide-while only approximately 2,000 make it to the starting line on race day.



The IRONMAN World Championship offers athletes of all abilities, ages, shapes and sizes the opportunity to test their limits.