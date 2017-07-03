Two Kazakh films included in Kazan Film Festival program

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two Kazakhstani films were included in the program of the XIII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Sabit Kurmanbekov's "Oralman" has already won awards at international film festivals, becoming "The Best Asian Film" at the International Film Festival "Fajr". The picture is dedicated to oralmans, Kazakhs returning to their historical homeland. Oralmans tells the story of Kazakh from Afghanistan and their struggles on the way back home.

The short film by Berik Zhakhanov "Yerkek" tells us a story of a teenager, who meets his father for the first time. "Yerkek" won in the "Best Actor" nomination at the 1st Republican Short Film Festival "Baikonur".

This year's program of the XIII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival includes 782 films from 61 countries.

A special commission headed by the Russian film critic Sergei Lavrentiev has determined shortlists in every category.

The XIII International Muslim Film Festival will be held in Kazan from September 5 to 11, 2017.