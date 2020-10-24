Two Kazakh films win big at Kinoshok Film Festival

ANAPA. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakh feature films have collected five honors at the XXIX Open Film Festival Kinoshok in Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the festival.

Yernar Nurgaliyev’s Zhanym, ty ne poverish (Honey, you won’t believe me) scooped the top prize Zototaya loza of the Kinoshok festival. The film also won in two categories – The Best Script and The Press Choice.

Kazakhstani director Adilkhan Yerzhanov won the award as The Best Director for his feature film Cherniy, cherniy chelovek (Kara, kara person). Kazakhstani Daniyar Alshinov who starred in the comedy won The Best Actor award.

The XXIX Open Film Festival Kinoshok was held in report city Anapa from 17 till 23 October. Over 60 feature films from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other countries were screened during the event.