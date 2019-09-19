  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two Kazakh free style wrestlers earn 2020 Olympic Games quotas

    20:08, 19 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two Kazakh free-style wrestlers – Nurislam Sanayev and Daulet Niyazbekov – earned quotas for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform reports.

    Nurislam Sanayev qualified into the semi-final of the World Free Style Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, which let him win an Olympic license, Olympic.kz informed.

    In quarter final, Sanayev defeated Colombian Oscar Urbano in men’s 57kg.

    Daulet Niyazbekov brought the second license to the Kazakh team.



    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!