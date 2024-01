ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WTA has published its final rankings this year placing Romanian Simona Halep at the top, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Top 3 of the rankings also ranks Spanish Garbine Muguruza and Danish Caroline Wozniacki second and third, respectively.



Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan will finish this year at №50. Another Kazakhstani in the WTA Top 100 is Zarina Diyas at №66.