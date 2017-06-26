Two Kazakh ministers to report to the public this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two ministers are expected to report to the public in Kazakhstan this week, Kazinform reports.

"Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov will hold a reporting meeting with the public on June 26," official spokesperson of the Central Communications Service Oksana Loskutova said Monday.



Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Finance, in her words, will report to the public the next day.



According to Ms Loskutova, this week the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament - Majilis will review amendments in the sphere of information and communications, improvement of the national legislation in the sphere of intellectual property, greater autonomy of Kazakhstani universities, protection of children from harmful information and so on.



Both chambers of the Kazakh Parliament - Majilis and Senate will gather for the joint session on June 28.