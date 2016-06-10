  • kz
    Two Kazakh players to face off in quarterfinal of ATP Challenger in Moscow

    16:33, 10 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the quarterfinals of the ATP's Hoff Open tournament in Moscow, Russia.

    Nedovyesov seeded 7th at the tournament edged out Spaniard Pere Riba in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 in the second-round match. The Kazakhstani took their head to head rivalry to 2:1.

    In the quarterfinal Nedovyesov will face off with another representative of Kazakhstan and top-seed of the tournament Mikhail Kukushkin.

    Kukushkin defeated Serb Nikola Milojevic in a three-set match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

    One more Kazakhstani at the tournament Dmitry Popko continues to fight as he beat Denis Shapovalov from Canada in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in the second-round match. Next up for Popko is another Canadian Steven Diez.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
