    Two Kazakh players to play at Wimbledon today

    16:27, 27 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas and Yaroslava Shvedova will kick off their Wimbledon 2016 campaigns today.

    According to Sports.kz, Zarina Diyas will take on German Anna-Lena Friedsam. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. Astana time.

    Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan will face another Germany player Julia Goerges at 8:00 p.m. Astana time.

    The highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva will play against Russian Marina Melnikova tomorrow.

