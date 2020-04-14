  • kz
    Two Kazakh students hospitalized with coronavirus in Poland

    11:04, 14 April 2020
    Photo: None
    WARSAW. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakh students were hospitalized with coronavirus in Poland.

    Beknur Zhenis was discharged from the hospital in the city of Lodz on April 13, Kazinform reports referring to Khabar 24.

    According to his words, he spent about 10 days in the hospital. His re-analysis for coronavirus was negative. Beknur informed that there were seven infected students in a hostel he stayed in. Among them were two Kazakhstanis - he and his friend. They had mild symptoms of COVID-19: loss of smell, mild fever and joint pain.


    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus
