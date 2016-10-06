Two Kazakh tennis players reach Shymkent Open semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2016 Shymkent Open with the prize fund of $10,000 is underway in Shymkent city, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Three tennis players top seed Kamila Kerimbayeva, third-seed Gozal Ainitdinova and qualifier Aleksandra Grinchishina represent Kazakhstan at the tournament.



In the quarterfinal match Grinchishina was eliminated by 7th-seeded Ukrainian Katerina Slyusar 0:6, 0:6.



Ainitdinova outplayed Kyrgyz Kseniya Palkina-Ulukan 6:2, 6:1 and will clash with Russian Dariya Lodikova in the semifinal.



Ukrainian Slyusar will face top seed Kamila Kerimbayev in the semifinal.