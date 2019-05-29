Two Kazakhstani athletes disqualified for doping
According to the published list, canoe and kayak athlete Valeriya Kopushchu and MMA artist Assem Zhakenova tested positive for banned substances.
Valeriya Kopuschu's out-of-competition test detected the presence of Oral-Turinabol. The athlete was disqualified for four years: from 14th February 2019 to 14th February 2023.
Meldonium was found in an in-competition sample of Assem Zhakenova. The athlete will also be disqualified for four years: from 11th March 2019 to 11th March 2023.
It is to be recalled that the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan adheres to a strict zero-tolerance doping policy and expresses full support for the initiatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to protect the clean athletes.