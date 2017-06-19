  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two Kazakhstani ministers to report this week

    13:38, 19 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two ministers will report to the population this week, Kazinform reports.

    "Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev will report to the population on June 21. He will make a report on results of the ministry's activity, the reforms implemented in the country, socioeconomic development, and achievement of key indicators of the ministry's strategic plan," official spokesperson of the Central Communications Service Svetlana Loskutova said on Monday.

    Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov will make his report on June 22.

    As a reminder, akims (governors and mayors), ministers as well as rectors of Kazakhstani universities ought to report to the population annually based on the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On acces to information".

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Ministry of Information and Communications Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!