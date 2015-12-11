  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two Kazakhstani officials relieved of posts by President

    19:44, 11 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has relieved two Kazakhstani officials of their posts today, the president's press service reports.

    Talgat Donakov was released from the office of interim Chairman of the Supreme Court Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Marat Beketayev is no longer the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was released from the office due to transfer to another appointment.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Justice News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!