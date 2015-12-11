Two Kazakhstani officials relieved of posts by President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has relieved two Kazakhstani officials of their posts today, the president's press service reports.

Talgat Donakov was released from the office of interim Chairman of the Supreme Court Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Marat Beketayev is no longer the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was released from the office due to transfer to another appointment.