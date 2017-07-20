Two Kazakhstani players to clash in President's Cup quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko are set to clash in the quarterfinal of the President's Cup in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

To advance to the quarterfinal, 2nd-seed Kukushkin outplayed Belarusian Yaroslav Shyla in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.



As for Popko, he stunned Serbian Nikola Milojevic in a two-set match 6-3, 7-5.



That means that at least one representative of Kazakhstan will play in the semifinal of the tournament.



Seven Kazakhstani tennis players were in the main draw of the tournament, but four of them, namely Andrey Golubev, Grigory Lomakin, Denis Yevseyev and Roman Khassanov crashed out of the opening round.