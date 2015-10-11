  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two Kazakhstani reach AIBA World Boxing Championships semis

    11:11, 11 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani boxers made it through to the semifinals of the AIBA World Boxing Championships 2015 in Doha on Saturday (October 10), Sports.kz reports.

    Kazakhstani boxing star Daniyar Yeleussinov crashed Filipino Eumir Felix Marcial 3:0 in Men's Welter 69kg. After the fight, Yeleussinov said he had done his best to beat his opponent. Another representative of Kazakhstan at the championships Ivan Dychko defeated Florian Schulz from Germany 3:0 in Men's Super Heavy +91kg category.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Events Boxing Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!