Two Kazakhstani regions report three-digit COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 924 people in Kazakhstan have beat the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, down 20 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Kostanay and East Kazakhstan region are the only areas in Kazakhstan to report three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries at 267 and 149, respectively.

98 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan city, 94 - in Almaty city, 88 – in Pavlodar region, 65 – in Akmola region, 48 – in Atyrau region, 46 – in North Kazakhstan region, 30 – in West Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 14 – in Aktobe region, 7 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Shymkent city, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

In total, 123,215 people have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.