Two Kazakhstanis breeze into AIBA World Boxing Championships quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani boxers Vassiliy Levit and Zhanibek Alimkhanuly have reached the quarterfinals of the preliminary round of the AIBA World Boxing Championships 2015 in Doha, Sports.kz reports.

Levit didn't even step into the ring on Thursday night as his opponent in Men's Heavy 91kg category Juan Goncalves Nogueira from Brazil withdrew from the competition. As for Alimkhanuly, the Kazakhstani defeated Mexican Misael Rodriguez Olivas 3:0 in Men's Middle 75kg category. After his debut bout, Zhanibek admitted it was a difficult one. "They say that the first fight is the hardest one. It was difficult. Next time I step into the ring, I'll make sure I'm in the right mood."