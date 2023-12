NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Tennis players Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik will represent Kazakhstan at the 2019 Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The tournament will take place in the Russian capital on October 14-20.

German Philipp Kohlschreiber, Italian Andreas Seppi, Russian Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev are expected to participate as well.