Two key elections kick off in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Elections for Iran's parliament (Majlis) and Assembly of Experts kicked off at 8 am local time (0430 GMT) on Friday.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his votes, and urged the nation to vote in both elections, arguing that doing so will "disappoint" enemies and boost "national sovereignty."

A total of 6,229 candidates, including 586 women, will compete for the 290 seats in the Majlis.

The Iranian Majlis is vested with the power to impeach the president for misconduct in office and dismiss cabinet ministers through no-confidence votes.

The parliament also drafts legislation, ratifies international treaties, and approves the national budget, Chinadaily reported.

Iranians will also choose 88 members for the Assembly of Experts, out of the 166 qualified candidates.

The Assembly of Experts is a deliberative body of Islamic theologians or Mujtahids, elected for eight years and charged with electing and removing the Supreme Leader of Iran and supervising his activities.