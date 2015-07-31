  • kz
    Two kids reported missing in Almaty (PHOTO)

    14:20, 31 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two kids went missing in Medeu district, Almaty, on Tuesday July 28.

    Alexander Nahayev and Pauline Nahayeva, born in 2008 and 2010, left home in Medeu district. Their whereabouts remain unknown. Meanwhile, in the police department informed that the children were left home alone. The kids were reported missing by their mother two days later. When asked about the late appeal to the bodies of internal affairs, the woman explained that she was sure that her children were in her relative's house. Currently, the search for missing children involved all forces of Almaty police. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the missing children, please contact: 254-48-40; 254-48-02; 8-702-666 - 6044 or 102.

