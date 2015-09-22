  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two killed after SUV crashed into bridge

    12:15, 22 September 2015
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed in a fatal crash on "Karaganda-Temirtau" highway on Sept. 21.

    According to the regional Internal Affairs Department the crash involved "Mitsubishi Montero Sport" car. A driver of the car lost steering control and crashed into a concrete support of a bridge. As a result of the accident the driver and his passenger died from their injuries on the spot. Police have conducted pre-trial investigation.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Karaganda region Ministry of Internal Affairs Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!