Two killed in deadly road accident in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fatal road accident claimed lives of two people in East Kazakhstan region, according to YK-news.kz.

According to reports, a man and a woman died in the car crash that occurred near Znamenka and Berezovka villages. The 37-year-old Lada Priora driver lost control of the vehicle and it capsized on the motorway. The driver died at the scene. The female passenger passed away upon arrival at a hospital. An investigation is underway.