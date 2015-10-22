Two kindergartens opened in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Today two kindergartens have been opened in Taldykorgan, Almaty region.

The opening ceremonies were attended by Governor of the region Amandyk Batalov. The preschool facility #15 has been given a name of "Aigolek." Nursery school is designed for 280 children. Construction works were started in June 2014. The total estimated cost of the project amounted to 637 625 580 tenge which were allocated from the republican and regional budgets. Construction was carried out by LLP "SurMAK." The second pre-school, designed for 320 children, has been built in a rapidly developing district called "Vostochiy". Construction started in June 2014. The project's cost equals 695 620 900 tenge. The general contractor of the project was LLP "Gaku-kurylys". According to Mr.Batalov, the region is actively implementing "Balapan" state program.