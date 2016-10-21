Two KZT 4,6B worth agro projects underway in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Akim of Zhambyl district Maden Mussaye told about the achievements Zhambyl region has made for the last 25 years of Independence in the meeting held in the Regional Communications Center, Kazinform reports.

"In 2000 production output amounted to KZT 3,4 billion, investments equaled KZT 216,9 million. 2015 resulted in KZT 63,9 billion worth production and investments have grown up to KZT 24,6 billion within the last 15 years. Agricultural production has grown from KZT 2,1 billion to KZT 19,7 billion", the akim said.

Agriculture, according to the akim, is the core sector for the region where 2 503 agricultural entities operate. Also he noted positive growth in industrial production.

This year Zhambyl district is implementing two large projects for the amount of KZT 4,6 billion. They are meat factory totaling to KZT 2,3 billion and with capacity to produce 40 tons of 'halal' goods per day. The factory provided more than 150 jobs. KZT 2,1 billion investments have been already spent.

The second project is poultry factory totaling to KZT 2,5 billion which allows to breed 316 thousand hens and 84 thousand chickens, produce about 90 million eggs and 280 tons of poultry meat. The project allowed to create 95 jobs.

According to the akim, there are more projects planned in future, such as 100 MW solar power station to the amount of Euro 153 million, and water and gas supply projects