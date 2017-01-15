Two men die as car rams into pole, splits in half in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Two men were killed after crashing Lada Priora car into a utility pole in Kokshetau, local police said in a statement.

The accident in which the car split in half occurred at 4:30 p.m. on January 14.



"The Lada Priora car was on Valikhanov Street when it veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole. One of the passengers aged 25 died right at the scene. Another passenger, 32, passed away upon arrival at the local hospital. The driver miraculously survived and is at the hospital at the moment, the police said.



They are investigating the accident.



