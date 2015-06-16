SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Two men died of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in South Kazakhstan region.

One of them is a 42-year-old resident of Maktaral district and the second is a 51-years-old resident of Ordabasy district.

"One of men applied for help four days after the infection. Thus, the diagnosis was late as well as treatment. It led to death," deputy head of the department for protection of consumers' rights of South Kazakhstan region Zhumagul Medetov told.

The way how the two men were infected is analyzed now. There are now traces of acarid bites.

People who were in contact with the victim undergo preventative treatment now.