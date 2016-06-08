Two men drown in Akmola region in unclear circumstances

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Two men drowned in Akmola region in unclear circumstances, Kazinform has learnt from the emergencies department of Akmola region.

A 30-year-old man drowned in the town of Shchuchinsk on Tuesday in unknown circumstances. Rescuers found his body and pulled it out of the water.



Divers also discovered a body of another man in the Nura River on June 5. The man thought to be in his 40s drowned near Kenbidaik village.