  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two men drown in Akmola region in unclear circumstances

    11:37, 08 June 2016
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Two men drowned in Akmola region in unclear circumstances, Kazinform has learnt from the emergencies department of Akmola region.

    A 30-year-old man drowned in the town of Shchuchinsk on Tuesday in unknown circumstances. Rescuers found his body and pulled it out of the water.

    Divers also discovered a body of another man in the Nura River on June 5. The man thought to be in his 40s drowned near Kenbidaik village.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Incidents Regions Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!