Two men injured in separate bear attacks in Japan
In Hamada, Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, a 63-year-old man suffered injuries to his face and left hand when a 1.5-meter-long bear, believed to be an Asian black bear, attacked him and his friend at around 7:30 a.m. while they were on a river bank preparing to fish.
The local government said four bear sightings in the area have been reported this month.
In Fukushima Prefecture, a 66-year-old company employee had his right wrist bone fractured when a 1.5-meter-long bear bit it around 2 p.m. while he was checking electric cables in a mountainous area of Aizuwakamatsu. The man also sustained scratches but managed to escape.
Since late May, the corpses of four people -- two men and a woman in their seventies and a man in his sixties -- have been found in a forest in Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan. The bodies of all four had been mauled, leading authorities to suspect they had all been attacked and killed by bears.