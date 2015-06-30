  • kz
    Two men pressed down to death by concrete slab in Akmola region

    14:00, 30 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fatal accident that claimed lives of two people occurred in a village in Akmola region on Monday, June 29.

    According to witnesses, the accident happened at 7:10 p.m. when the village workers were breaking a new ditch. Two workers aged 17 and 28 were pressed down to death by an armored concrete slab. Tural Gusseinov and Nikolai Maksiabov died right away. Another worker, the 17-year-old Yevgeniy Chernyavski, was rescued and rushed to the nearest hospital. Police said all three were residents of Kostanay region.

