Two-millionth visitor enters Astana EXPO 2017
The visitor, Gaisa Zhumaliev from Uralsk town, is one of the top managers of a company that manufactures chemical products, as well as oil and gas equipment.
"I have visited the EXPO for the second time. Being on a business trip here, I bought the ticket in Mega SilkWay [shopping mall]. (...) I am very happy, and it was unexpected," he says.
It is worthwhile noting that CEO of Astana Expo-2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov congratulated the two-millionth visitor, presenting memorable gifts to him.
Recall that the millionth visitor of Astana Expo 2017 was Gulzhikhan Zhanabergenova, a 27-year-old resident of Astana. The counters and CCTV cameras installed at four checkpoints recorded the millionth visitor to the exhibition at 6:06 pm. She was accompanied by her spouse and their three-year-old daughter.