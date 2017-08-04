Two-millionth visitor enters Astana EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Expo 2017 international exhibition in Astana has been visited by its 2,000,000th visitor today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The visitor, Gaisa Zhumaliev from Uralsk town, is one of the top managers of a company that manufactures chemical products, as well as oil and gas equipment.





"I have visited the EXPO for the second time. Being on a business trip here, I bought the ticket in Mega SilkWay [shopping mall]. (...) I am very happy, and it was unexpected," he says.





It is worthwhile noting that CEO of Astana Expo-2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov congratulated the two-millionth visitor, presenting memorable gifts to him.





Recall that the millionth visitor of Astana Expo 2017 was Gulzhikhan Zhanabergenova, a 27-year-old resident of Astana. The counters and CCTV cameras installed at four checkpoints recorded the millionth visitor to the exhibition at 6:06 pm. She was accompanied by her spouse and their three-year-old daughter.