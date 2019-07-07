Two more Czech sites added to World Heritage list

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM The stud farm at Kladruby nad Labem and the Erzgebirge/Krusnohori Mining Region have been listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, according to local media report on Saturday.

Till now, the Czech Republic has had 14 sites on the world heritage list, Xinhua reports.

The proposal for the entry of the Erzgebirge /Krusnohori mining region was submitted jointly by the Czech Republic and Germany. The mining region consists of 22 parts, 17 of which are located in Saxony of Germany and five in the Czech Ore Mountains.

A number of important inventions and innovations in mining and metallurgy have been created in the region, spreading mainly from the Ore Mountains to the whole of Europe and other parts of the world, especially in the 16th century.

The stud farm at Kladruby nad Labem has also been registered on the world heritage list, but by December 2020 it has to meet several conditions and the UNESCO World Heritage Committee has added several recommendations. According to Jiri Machek, director of the stud, the stud farm will meet most of them by the end of this year.