NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two more coronavirus deaths were recorded in Kazakhstan. A man born in 1959 died in Shymkent, a woman born in 1966 passed away in Pavlodar region, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s official Telegram Channel reports.

The mortality commission decided to register these cases as coronavirus-related deaths, it said in a statement. As a result the country's death toll climbed to 40.