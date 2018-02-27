Two more Kazakh airlines get green light for European flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's "FLY Jet.KZ" and "Jet Airlines" companies have been authorized to fly to Europe. As of today, seven airlines of Kazakhstan have the opportunity to fly to the countries of the European Union, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.

Earlier, Air Astana JSC, Prime Aviation JSC, Kaz Air Jet JSC, Airline Comlux-KZ LLC, and SCAT Airline JSC underwent the authorization procedure of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The Committee reminded that all the restrictions on flights to Europe for the Kazakh airlines had been lifted.

For reference: The European Commission introduced requirements for mandatory authorization of the Third Country Operators (TCO) in April 2014 so that the operators could operate flights from third countries to the European Union. This authorization procedure is carried out by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). According to the authorization procedure, an operator is required to individually submit an application to the EASA in advance of the start of flight operations.