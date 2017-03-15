Two more Kazakh banks to merge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tengri Bank based in Almaty city has signed the memorandum of intentions regarding the amalgamation of Tengri Bank and another Kazakh bank - Capital Bank Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Stock Exchange.

"On March 13, 2017 shareholders of Tengri Bank and Capital Bank Kazakhstan signed the memorandum of intentions regarding amalgamation of the two financial institutions. It is assumed that the united bank will significantly strengthen its position on Kazakhstan's financial market. The consolidated capital of the banks will make up KZT43.2 billion, which will mean the 17th place in the ranking of second-tier banks. The united bank's capital adequacy ratio will reach 19%, which is 2.4 times higher than the allowed minimum," the statement reads.

The growth on account of consolidation of banking institutions on Kazakhstan's market was envisioned in strategies of both banks. A successful completion of negotiations will allow further development of this line in future.

Currently, Tengri Bank and Capital Bank Kazakhstan render the full range of banking services of corporate financing and services for individuals.

In December 2016 S&P Global Ratings affirmed the long-term credit rating of Tengri Bank at "B+", and in March 2016 - the long-term credit rating of Capital Bank Kazakhstan at "B-". These ratings reflect the stable position of both banks.