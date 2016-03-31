  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two more Kazakhstanis win Olympic license to Rio

    16:05, 31 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two more Kazakhstanis have won the licenses for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

    Kazakhstani boxers took part in the boxing tournament in China.
    Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, weight category up to 75 kg, in the semifinal has knocked out Mongolian athlete Shinebayar Narmandakh.
    Dariga Shakimova (75 kg) has defeated Ung Zhang from Korea with a score of 3: 0.
    At the moment Kazakhstan has seven licenses in boxing for the Olympic Games in Rio.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!