    Two more people died from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    08:09, 22 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan confirmed two more coronavirus-related deaths in Almaty, Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    Two men, born in 1960 and 1957, succumbed to the novel infection bringing the country’s death toll to 120.

    32 people died in Nur-Sultan, 20 Almaty, 13 in Shymkent, 8 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 3 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 10 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 13 in Pavlodar region, 8 in Turkestan region.


