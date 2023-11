KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - New akims (heads) of Kostanaiskiy district and Fyodoroskiy district have been named in Kostanay region based on the instruction of akim (governor) of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov.

Tauba Issabayev took up the post of akim of Fyodoroskiy district.



Kairat Akhmetov became the head of Kostanaiskiy district.