Two new apartment complexes commissioned in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Two new apartment complexes have been commissioned in North Kazakhstan region on the eve of the Day of the First President, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

Akim (governor) of the region Yerik Sultanov attended the unveiling ceremony to hand over keys to new apartments personally.







"Affordability and quality of housing for all Kazakhstanis is one of the key directions of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's policy. Kazakhstan creates all conditions to provide all categories of citizens with housing," said governor Sultanov.







He noted that pace of commissioning of new housing in North Kazakhstan region increases annually for 20%. 170,000 sq.m. of housing is planned to be put into service this year, including 60,000 sq.m. within the framework of state programs.







Governor Sultanov also thanked construction companies for complying with deadlines and high quality of construction works. After handing over the keys, Yerik Sultanov visited a couple of new apartments.



