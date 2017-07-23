  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two new earthquakes hit coast of Greek island of Kos - Geodynamics Institute

    10:14, 23 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ATHENS. KAZINFORM - Two new earthquakes occurred late on Saturday near the coast of the Greek resort island of Kos in the Aegean Sea, Athens' Institute of Geodynamics said.

    On Friday, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Turkish and Greek coastline of the Aegean Sea, leaving two people on the island of Kos dead and over a hundred more injured, Sputnik reports.

    According to the Institute of Geodynamics, a new quake of 4.4 magnitude occurred at 17:09 GMT some 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) to the northeast of the island of Kos at a depth of 10 kilometers. The next aftershock, of a 4.6 magnitude, was registered 16 minutes later.

    There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami warning was issued.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!