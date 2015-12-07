Two new kindergartens opened in Mangystau region (PHOTO)

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Two new kindergartens have opened doors in Mangystau region today. The kindergartens were constructed within the framework of the Balapan State Program.

The first kindergarten for 320 children was opened in the town of Zhanaozen. The second one with the same capacity was built in Kyzylsai village. Currently there are 22 public and 16 private kindergartens in Zhanaozen. Two new kindergartens are set to be commissioned by yearend.