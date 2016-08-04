Two new schools to be opened in villages not far from Astana

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Two new schools are being built in two villages of Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

The schools were supposed to be commissioned back in 2013, but disreputable contractors and long court trials delayed the process.



Local authorities earmarked over 547 million tenge and 727 million tenge for the schools in st.96 village and Taitobe village respectively.



The first school will be put into commission this September. As for the second one, the builders are putting the finishing touches. The construction works are planned to be finished in 20 days, director of the contracting company Zhanat Askarov said.



Akim (governor) of Akmola region Sergei Kulagin who recently paid a visit to the villages and surveyed the construction process tasked the contractors to complete all the works as per schedule.



