Two new vehicle checkpoints to be opened at Kazakh-Uzbek border

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the Plenary Session today Kazakh Senate adopted the Law "On Ratification of the Protocol on Amendments and Additions to the Protocol to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Border Crossing Points on the Kazakh-Uzbek State Border of September 4, 2006", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On March 14 of this year, the Protocol to the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the border crossing points through the Kazakh-Uzbek state border was signed.

This protocol is aimed at developing the transport links between the two states and provides for a number of changes in the checkpoints operations such as, first, moving the railway checkpoint from Beineu station, located 80 kilometers from the border, to the Oasis station, which is 2 kilometers from the border. This should make it possible to exclude uncontrolled passage of trains through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The second change is the opening of new checkpoints for vehicles Tselinniy and Syrdarya on the section of the international M-39 road, which passes through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

These checkpoints' work will be aimed at increasing traffic, as well as simplification of transit through the territory of of Kazakhstan for Uzbek citizens, of which when the stamps will be put not in a passport but in a migration card. Transit will be simplified only for cars, without commercial cargo," said Roman Sklyar, Deputy Minister of Investments and Development, presenting the bill.

According to him, the document also provides for the shift of Kazygur, Kaplanbek and Atameken vehicle checkpoints from bilateral status to multilateral as well as to the round-the-clock operation. These measures shall improve the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and allow the passage of citizens of third countries.